Nigeria telecoms regulators prepare to issue 5G spectrum
Allocation is likely to go a long way to realising country’s plans to have 90% broadband population coverage by 2025
21 June 2021 - 19:33
MTN says it welcomes plans by Nigeria’s government to issue new radio frequency spectrum earmarked for 5G, as Africa’s largest mobile operator celebrates 20 years in the West African country.
Spectrum is the radio waves on which data is transmitted. ..
