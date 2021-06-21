Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers profit surges as pandemic boosts online transactions

Revenue from food delivery about doubled during the year to end-March, with e-commerce income rising 46%

21 June 2021 - 10:19 Karl Gernetzky

Naspers, Africa’s most valuable company, says Covid-19 has validated its push into e-commerce businesses such as food delivery, with profit almost doubling in its year to end-March.

The company, which is battling to reduce the hefty discount to which its shares trade, has held back on a dividend decision after unveiling a complex deal to swap shares with consumer internet arm Prosus in May...

