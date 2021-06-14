WATCH: Is the AI market maturing in SA?

As we consider the recent unemployment statistics, our record levels of youth unemployment at over 63%, the problems bedevilling our education system in the public sector which is still trying to get back to full-time teaching, it could be comfortable to simply dismiss talking about things like artificial intelligence, cloud-scale computing and machine learning as technology tools that live outside our current reality. But we are seeing signs that this technology is offering hope, even in the dusty streets of our townships?

Michael Avery is joined by Johan Steyn, automation and artificial intelligence thought leader and management consultant, and Dr Nick Bradshaw, Co-founder of AI Media Africa, to talk about the maturing AI market in SA .