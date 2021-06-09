Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Educate yourself before jumping into online trading in SA

09 June 2021 - 17:06 Mudiwa Gavaza
Infinox’s decision to establish a formal presence in SA came after recording a 925% surge in trading volumes across Africa in 2020. Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON
Infinox's decision to establish a formal presence in SA came after recording a 925% surge in trading volumes across Africa in 2020. Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the use and growth of online investment trading platforms in SA.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dany Mawas, regional director at Infinox Capital to discuss the issues.

Headquartered in London and with a presence in 15 countries, Infinox is an online trading platform that recently opened offices in SA.

Mawas says the company’s decision to establish a formal presence in SA came after recording a 925% surge in trading volumes across Africa in 2020.

Join the discussion here: 

He says online trading is continuing to increase in popularity as a result of the pandemic and people seeking additional and convenient ways to supplement their incomes. “Combined with the rise of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and an uptick of digitally savvy millennials in SA, more people are seeing the potential that online trading offers,” Mawas says.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

He spends time explaining what sort of products and asset classes South Africans have been investing in during the pandemic period, as well as ways in which people can learn more about the markets, thereby reducing the chances of risky bets.

Mawas also gives an account of his own career in the world of investing, having been curious about opportunities when he was younger. Since then, Mawas has made an effort to learn skills by working for asset managers and trading platforms, while also upping his qualifications in the field.

The discussion focuses on the current online trading landscape in SA; the rationale for Infinox’s expansion into SA; the opportunity that the company sees in the local market; how the company has performed in SA; the impact of Covid-19 on online trading; Infinox’s business model; and advice for SA traders.

