PODCAST | Educate yourself before jumping into online trading in SA

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the use and growth of online investment trading platforms in SA.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dany Mawas, regional director at Infinox Capital to discuss the issues.

Headquartered in London and with a presence in 15 countries, Infinox is an online trading platform that recently opened offices in SA.

Mawas says the company’s decision to establish a formal presence in SA came after recording a 925% surge in trading volumes across Africa in 2020.

Join the discussion here: