EOH sale of Sybrin for R334m a leg-up for debt-cutting efforts
09 June 2021 - 05:08
EOH has sold its financial services software specialist, the latest disposal of assets as part of the technology group’s plan to pay down debt and jettison noncore assets following a devastating graft scandal.
The disposal of Sybrin, which provides payments software solutions and online customer onboarding process for banks, will net R334m for EOH, the technology group that is working to repair its image following a governance scandal that landed it in front of the Zondo commission...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now