EOH sale of Sybrin for R334m a leg-up for debt-cutting efforts

EOH has sold its financial services software specialist, the latest disposal of assets as part of the technology group’s plan to pay down debt and jettison noncore assets following a devastating graft scandal.

The disposal of Sybrin, which provides payments software solutions and online customer onboarding process for banks, will net R334m for EOH, the technology group that is working to repair its image following a governance scandal that landed it in front of the Zondo commission...