Naspers Foundry puts R42m into Cape Town transport start-up

Company leads the fundraising project with Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund and SBI Investment

07 June 2021 - 10:00 Mudiwa Gavaza

Naspers is moving further into the mobility and transport sector, as its SA-focused venture arm invested $3m (R42m) into a Cape Town-based start-up specialising in creating digital maps of informal transport routes. 

On Monday, Naspers said it led a R201m investment round in WhereIsMyTransport through its Foundry unit, with Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund and SBI Investment...

