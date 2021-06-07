Companies / Telecoms & Technology Naspers Foundry puts R42m into Cape Town transport start-up Company leads the fundraising project with Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund and SBI Investment BL PREMIUM

Naspers is moving further into the mobility and transport sector, as its SA-focused venture arm invested $3m (R42m) into a Cape Town-based start-up specialising in creating digital maps of informal transport routes.

On Monday, Naspers said it led a R201m investment round in WhereIsMyTransport through its Foundry unit, with Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund and SBI Investment...