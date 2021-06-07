Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Apple unveils new developer tools and security features

Tech giant also announces update to its FaceTime video chat app that makes the software compatible with Android and Windows devices

07 June 2021 - 22:19 Stephen Nellis
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California, the US, June 7 2021. Picture: BROOKS KRAFT/APPLE INC/REUTERS
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California, the US, June 7 2021. Picture: BROOKS KRAFT/APPLE INC/REUTERS

San Francisco — Apple said on Monday it will offer the ability to store state-issued identification cards digitally on iPhones and added user privacy protections on its iCloud storage service and e-mail apps, among several updates to the software on its devices.

It also showed updates to its FaceTime video chat app, adding the ability to schedule calls with multiple attendees and making the software compatible with Android and Windows devices.

The move, which puts Apple in more direct competition with companies such as Zoom Video Communications that gained prominence during the pandemic, was the first major announcement from Apple's annual meeting for software developers.

Apple said users will be able to scan state-issued ID cards in participating US states and the cards will be encrypted in a user's digital wallet, where the company now offers the ability to store credit cards and transit cards in some US cities. It is working with the US Transportation Security Administration to accept the digital IDs at airports.

Apple changed the name of its paid iCloud storage service to iCloud+ and added privacy features. One, called private relay, obscures a user’s identity and browsing behaviour from both Apple and advertisers. Another lets users hide their e-mail address when filling out online forms. Apple said iCloud pricing will not change despite the new features.

Also on the privacy front, Apple said it was updating its e-mail apps to block senders using trackers that detect when an e-mail is opened. The company also introduced a new way to track where third-party services apps send data, and said its Siri voice assistant will no longer need to connect to Apple’s servers to respond to some requests.

Several of the features Apple introduced, such as the ability to snap a photo of a sign and use artificial intelligence to pluck out the written text, have been present on the rival Android operating system for several years.

Apple said it will let users control other Apple devices such as iPads from Mac computers and laptops. It announced other software improvements to make working across its devices easier. These features, like many other flagship Apple features, will not work with third-party devices.

Apple introduced what it calls in-app events, a way for developers to host live events within apps and have those events featured in real time in the App Store. The move could intensify competition with Facebook, which on Monday said it was planning to launch an online events business that would be free until 2023 and thereafter will charge commissions lower than Apple's 30% fees for the App Store.

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, held online for the second year because of the pandemic, typically attracts thousands of app developers, many of whom hope the company will be listening to their concerns.

Apple’s control over what apps make it onto its app platform, and its 15% to 30% commissions on digital sales, have come under regulatory scrutiny and were at the heart of an antitrust lawsuit brought by Fortnite creator Epic Games, where a federal judge is considering how to rule.

Apple has said its App Store practices grow the market for mobile software by creating an environment for paid apps that consumers trust.

Not all developers have negative sentiments, said Ben Bajarin, CEO at Creative Strategies who has been surveying Apple developers and found more than 90% have no plans to stop making apps for Apple devices.

However, some complaints are widespread, with more than half of developers saying fees should be capped at 10%, and many wanting more clarity on reasons for rejecting apps from the App Store and how to resolve such issues, Bajarin said.

Reuters

Google to pay €220m fine over online advertising

Google used its dominance to distort the online avertising market, French regulator says
Companies
12 hours ago

Apple under the quiet scrutiny of US antitrust enforcers

Amazon, Facebook and Google have had their time over the barrel during the Trump era ‘techlash’ — now it is Apple’s turn
Life
4 days ago

Apple’s self-driving car a stop-start affair

The iPhone maker's automobile project has been slowed by resignations and obstacles
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa will not trash its reputation over ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank launches a cash deposit service at ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Nestlé’s getting rid of its sweet tooth
Companies
4.
Helena Conradie to step down as CEO of ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WATCH: How Jubilee has expanded its footprint in ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

G7’s tax breakthrough paves the way for a broader G20 accord

World

Social media: stocks of power and profit

Companies / Investors Monthly

Washington attorney-general sues Amazon over e-commerce pricing policy

Companies

Will Bill Gates’s optimism wane as his saviour image unravels?

Life

ByteDance CEO to hand the reins to long-time friend and colleague

Companies

UK lawsuit calls for Apple to pay app store users for years of alleged ...

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.