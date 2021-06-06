Companies / Telecoms & Technology Why MultiChoice expects annual earnings and revenue growth Media and entertainment group expects to report core headline earnings per share increase of 32%-37% BL PREMIUM

Media and entertainment group, MultiChoice, expects to report an increase of more than a third in full-year earnings to March 2021, driven by reduced losses in its operations outside SA.

MultiChoice, which operates Africa’s largest pay TV service — DStv, trades across Africa, having exceeded the 20-million subscriber milestone for the first time in September 2020. It is valued at R60.4bn. ..