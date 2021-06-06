Why MultiChoice expects annual earnings and revenue growth
Media and entertainment group expects to report core headline earnings per share increase of 32%-37%
06 June 2021 - 16:10
Media and entertainment group, MultiChoice, expects to report an increase of more than a third in full-year earnings to March 2021, driven by reduced losses in its operations outside SA.
MultiChoice, which operates Africa’s largest pay TV service — DStv, trades across Africa, having exceeded the 20-million subscriber milestone for the first time in September 2020. It is valued at R60.4bn. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now