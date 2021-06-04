Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Volaris ups offer for Adapt IT to R1.1bn

Earlier in 2020, Huge Group made a move for Sbu Shabalala’s firm, valuing it at R800m or R5.75 a share

04 June 2021 - Mudiwa Gavaza

The battle for Adapt IT has gone into high gear as Canadian software firm Volaris on Friday upped its offer, valuing the technology firm at just under R1.1bn. That follows a recent increased bid by fellow contender Huge Group.  

Earlier in 2020, Huge Group made a move for Sbu Shabalala's firm, valuing it at R800m or R5.75 a share...

