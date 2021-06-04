Volaris ups offer for Adapt IT to R1.1bn
Earlier in 2020, Huge Group made a move for Sbu Shabalala’s firm, valuing it at R800m or R5.75 a share
04 June 2021 - 17:59
The battle for Adapt IT has gone into high gear as Canadian software firm Volaris on Friday upped its offer, valuing the technology firm at just under R1.1bn. That follows a recent increased bid by fellow contender Huge Group.
