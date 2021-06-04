Companies / Telecoms & Technology TAKEOVER OFFERS Adapt IT investors must choose: shares or cash? Question raised over valuation of Adapt IT BL PREMIUM

Canadian software company Volaris hopes Adapt IT shareholders will favour its revised cash offer over a share swap offer made by Huge Group.

On Friday, Volaris upped its offer from R6.50 to R7 a share, valuing the technology firm at just under R1.1bn. But the bid is still substantially lower than a recent increased bid by another contender, local company Huge Group...