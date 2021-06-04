TAKEOVER OFFERS
Adapt IT investors must choose: shares or cash?
Question raised over valuation of Adapt IT
04 June 2021 - 17:59
UPDATED 06 June 2021 - 23:54
Canadian software company Volaris hopes Adapt IT shareholders will favour its revised cash offer over a share swap offer made by Huge Group.
On Friday, Volaris upped its offer from R6.50 to R7 a share, valuing the technology firm at just under R1.1bn. But the bid is still substantially lower than a recent increased bid by another contender, local company Huge Group...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now