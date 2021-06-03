Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: What Huge Group is offering Adapt IT

Huge Group CEO James Herbst talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest offer for Adapt IT

03 June 2021 - 07:56 Business Day TV
Huge Group CEO James Herbst. Picture: HUGE GROUP
There is a bidding war for Adapt IT. Huge Group has upped its offer for the IT services and software solutions group. The telecommunications player is now offering more than R9 a share for Adapt IT as opposed to its initial offer of R5.52 per share.

Business Day TV spoke to Huge CEO James Herbst about the company’s growing interest in Adapt IT.

