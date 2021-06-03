Prosus buys edtech player for R24bn
Consumer internet arm of Naspers agrees to acquire Stack Overflow, a knowledge-sharing platform for developers and technologists
03 June 2021 - 06:12
Prosus, has bought an education technology company for R24bn, in a move that underscores the growing importance of the learning sector to the group.
Prosus, which has large investments in companies such as China’s Tencent, Brazil’s iFood and Germany’s Delivery Hero, entered the education technology (edtech) market in 2016. Its main edtech units include Brainly, BYJU’s, Codecademy, Eruditus, SoloLearn and Udemy...
