Companies / Telecoms & Technology Jasco sheds ‘stale’ property management division The technology company says the property technology management division is not reaching its full potential for the group BL PREMIUM

Listed technology company Jasco Electronics is selling its property technology management (PTM) division, saying the business has become stale and is not reaching its full potential for the group.

On Thursday, Jasco, which has interests that include providing transmission and operational support systems for telecoms networks across Southern Africa, said it had sold the PTM business for R7.5m, an amount close to a 10th of its market cap, to Reach Group. ..