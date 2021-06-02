WATCH: Nobel Prize laureate on the future of work after Covid-19

As millions around the world try to cope with the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the questions and challenges facing present and future generations of workers are thrown into starker relief. And it’s at this time that we must increasingly be led by science.

Scientific endeavour is enjoying some notable breakthroughs of late, with the Event Horizon Telescope giving us a glimpse of a black hole. There’s some interesting stuff happening at CERN, which challenges the standard model of physics, and SA can be proud of its involvement in the square kilometre array.

One thing is certain: the need for life-long learning has never been more fundamental.

Michael Avery sat down with Prof Brian Schmidt, the 12th vice-chancellor of Australia National University and winner of the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics; Laura Sprechmann, Nobel Prize Outreach CEO; and the vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Pretoria, Prof Tawana Kupe, to talk about the future of work.