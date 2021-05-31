Companies / Telecoms & Technology ISA Holdings takes hit from provider fallout Revenue plunges by a third after it loses customers due to a deteriorating relationship with a vendor BL PREMIUM

Information security group ISA Holdings says turnover fell a third in its year to end-February after it lost out on customers and a major source of revenue due to a deteriorating relationship with one of its vendors.

Vendors are providers of software or other services, with ISA saying on Monday revenue fell 33% to R67.3m in the group’s year to end-February. Headline earnings, the main profit measure in SA that excludes certain one-off items, fell 45% to R12.8m. ..