Huge Group searches for buyout targets as it still chases Adapt IT
Future focus will be on the converging connectivity, cloud, software and x-Tech markets
31 May 2021 - 21:19
UPDATED 31 May 2021 - 23:55
Listed technology player Huge Group — embroiled in a battle to take over Adapt IT’s business — says it will look for more new acquisitions in areas such as cloud computing and software as part of its growth strategy.
Huge Group, valued at R1bn, is a holding company with businesses specialising in areas such as payments, telecommunications, software and media...
