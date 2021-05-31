Companies / Telecoms & Technology Huge Group searches for buyout targets as it still chases Adapt IT Future focus will be on the converging connectivity, cloud, software and x-Tech markets BL PREMIUM

Listed technology player Huge Group — embroiled in a battle to take over Adapt IT’s business — says it will look for more new acquisitions in areas such as cloud computing and software as part of its growth strategy.

Huge Group, valued at R1bn, is a holding company with businesses specialising in areas such as payments, telecommunications, software and media...