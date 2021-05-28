Companies / Telecoms & Technology Adapt IT shares shoot up on new R1.3bn offer from Huge Group Huge responded to an opinion on Adapt IT’s value by upping its offer to R9.09 a share BL PREMIUM

Shares in Adapt IT shot up in afternoon trade as Huge Group upped its offer to takeover Sbu Shabalala’s technology firm for about R1.3bn in what has become a highly contested battle for the company.

Adapt IT has received two takeover offers, the first from listed technology firm Huge Group; the other from Volaris, which values Adapt IT at R1bn. Huge’s initial share swap offer valued Adapt IT at R5.52 per share or R800m, based on a reference share price for Huge of R6.13...