Adapt IT shares shoot up on new R1.3bn offer from Huge Group
Huge responded to an opinion on Adapt IT’s value by upping its offer to R9.09 a share
28 May 2021 - 16:28
Shares in Adapt IT shot up in afternoon trade as Huge Group upped its offer to takeover Sbu Shabalala’s technology firm for about R1.3bn in what has become a highly contested battle for the company.
Adapt IT has received two takeover offers, the first from listed technology firm Huge Group; the other from Volaris, which values Adapt IT at R1bn. Huge’s initial share swap offer valued Adapt IT at R5.52 per share or R800m, based on a reference share price for Huge of R6.13...
