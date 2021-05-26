Companies / Telecoms & Technology Bytes on the hunt for new customers and revenues BL PREMIUM

Bytes Technology Group, the UK firm recently spun out of Altron, expects to grow its business by at least a tenth, taking advantage of rapid technology adoption and demand for its services in cloud computing and cybersecurity,

Bytes, a software, security and cloud services specialist, listed on the London Stock Exchange in December with secondary inward listing on the JSE after a demerger that created R13bn in value for Altron shareholders...