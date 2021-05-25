Electrical engineering boosts earnings turnaround at Reunert

Despite sustained weak cable infrastructure demand, particularly for medium- and high-voltage energy cables, the company said revenue from the unit increased 47% to R2.6bn, compared with R1.7bn previously.

This was largely due to uninterrupted production at the African Cables business, which designs and manufactures a range of electrical conductors, cables and accessories. In the first half of the 2020 financial year, the business was involved in a seven-week labour dispute, resulting in no production during the period.

African Cables also benefited from “the pass-through of increased copper and other commodity prices and the substantial increased demand for circuit breakers”, Reunert said.

The company said it expects the improvement in the performance of the electrical engineering unit to continue for the rest of the year as the economy picks up.

Despite this growth, not all divisions were prosperous.

The recovery in operating profit to pre-Covid-19 levels “continued to be negatively affected by the reduced economic activity associated with the pandemic, specifically during the second wave” in January and February, the company noted.

The ICT segment saw revenue decline 16% to R1.3bn from R1.5bn previously, “reflecting the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the South African economy and on the segment’s customer base”.

The company reported earnings per share of 194c, compared with a loss of 172c for the prior comparative period. Headline earnings per share, which strips out the effects of one-off financial events, have also moved positively, from a loss of 76c previously to 193c.

The group declared an interim dividend of 70c per share, up from 60c.

Shares in Reunert, up almost 36% this year, were 1.51% firmer on Tuesday at R52.50.

