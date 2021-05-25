Datatec to issue ordinary dividend for first time in four years
The technology group slashed its net debt by more than half
25 May 2021 - 12:51
Datatec has announced the resumption of an ordinary dividend for first time since 2017, after the technology group cut its net debt by more than half in the year to end-February, leaving its balance sheet in much better shape.
The company, whose operations span more than 50 countries, has declared a dividend of R1 per share. Shareholders have the option to choose cash or shares...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now