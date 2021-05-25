Companies / Telecoms & Technology Datatec to issue ordinary dividend for first time in four years The technology group slashed its net debt by more than half BL PREMIUM

Datatec has announced the resumption of an ordinary dividend for first time since 2017, after the technology group cut its net debt by more than half in the year to end-February, leaving its balance sheet in much better shape.

The company, whose operations span more than 50 countries, has declared a dividend of R1 per share. Shareholders have the option to choose cash or shares...