Huawei awarded Most Valued Technology Partner of the Year 2020 from DBS Bank

Huawei has been awarded the Most Valued Technology Partner of the Year 2020 from DBS Bank. The Huawei team has been working closely to meet the bank’s evolving requirements and drive digital transformation especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Huawei also supported DBS’ Work From Home service to enable staff to work remotely in a safe and secure manner. Huawei’s customers are its priority and it hopes to deepen connection with the bank through collaboration.

As a partner of DBS, Huawei has consistently shown that its customer-first corporate culture brings many benefits to the bank. Huawei has demonstrated its ability to deliver holistic solutions, reducing DBS's costs, strengthening reliability, and improving operational performance.