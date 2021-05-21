Huawei awarded Most Valued Technology Partner of the Year 2020 from DBS Bank
Huawei brings vision, insights, solutions, partners, and industry experts to the financial industry
Huawei has been awarded the Most Valued Technology Partner of the Year 2020 from DBS Bank. The Huawei team has been working closely to meet the bank’s evolving requirements and drive digital transformation especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Huawei also supported DBS’ Work From Home service to enable staff to work remotely in a safe and secure manner. Huawei’s customers are its priority and it hopes to deepen connection with the bank through collaboration.
As a partner of DBS, Huawei has consistently shown that its customer-first corporate culture brings many benefits to the bank. Huawei has demonstrated its ability to deliver holistic solutions, reducing DBS's costs, strengthening reliability, and improving operational performance.
Huawei and its partners help financial institutions reach a new digital peak in financial inclusion, data-driven business innovation, and open banking, achieving full connectivity and service agility. Huawei has cooperated with more than 5,400 solution and service partners worldwide to support more than 1,600 financial customers in 60 countries and regions. Together, they have established an ecosystem with an expanding coverage.
Huawei brings vision, insights, solutions, partners, and industry experts to the financial industry in the mobile intelligent era, and looks forward to working with all its customers on their digital transformation journey.
For more information, please visit Huawei intelligent finance solutions.
This article was paid for by Huawei Enterprise.
