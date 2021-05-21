NTT COMMITMENT
EXCLUSIVE: Dimension Data’s parent opts to stay in the game
Decision shuts the door on return to the JSE
21 May 2021 - 05:09
In the second vote of confidence in an economy ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic this week, Dimension Data’s Japanese parent will double down on its investment in the Johannesburg-based IT company.
"NTT [Nippon Telegraph and Telephone] has made a decision to double down on the Middle East and Africa. We’ve recommitted to the region and we will not dilute our equity in Dimension Data," CEO Abhijit Dubey told Business Day on Thursday...
