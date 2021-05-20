Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Democratising artificial intelligence

Michael Avery chats to author Dr Jacques Ludik on his sentiments on the democratisation of AI locally and globally

During the pandemic we have heard so much about the enormous promises of technology  and these promises are certainly real. During a discussion Michael Avery had with Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, he disclosed that, using AI and machine learning, the mobile operator could tell your credit risk based on what time you woke up and started using your phone in the morning. But the technology might also alter human society and the very meaning of human life in ways we do not spend enough time thinking about.

As Youval Harari points out, these range from the creation of a globally useless class to the rise of data colonialism and of digital dictatorships. Avery sat down with Dr Jacque Ludik, the founder and CEO of Cortex Logic, the Machine Intelligence Institute of Africa and author of Democratising Artificial Intelligence to benefit everyone; and Johan Steyn, chair of The Institute of Information Technology Professionals SA Special Interest Group on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, to talk about the promise, challenge and democratisation of AI.

