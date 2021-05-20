When end of life meets business critical

SAP S/4HANA migration challenges

The following four challenges stand out when changing a critical business system such as SAP ERP, and require business to take note of them.

First, the organisation needs a deep understanding of its existing operating environment to identify risks and potential pitfalls and to manage these appropriately. A lack of visibility of existing business processes and infrastructure can cost the business time and money when making the move to SAP S/4HANA, and these are two resources that organisations usually have in short supply.

Second, the move to SAP S/4 HANA is not a simple lift and shift and the six years left to deadline is not as long as it sounds, especially if you consider how many boxes need to be checked. You can’t just replace the existing infrastructure and systems; migration likely needs either a full SAP ERP re-implementation or a significant data shift and this has to take the requisite end-user training and process optimisation into account.

This introduces another challenge: skills. There aren't enough people with the right skill sets to help every business make the right move at speed. This skills crisis was already existent due to geopolitical challenges and limitations, but has been made even more complex and challenging thanks to the pandemic.

The last challenge is optimisation. What’s more important than meeting the SAP S/4 HANA deadline, is optimising existing processes and functionality to align to modern data processing methods and get the most business value from SAP S/4HANA. This move is an opportunity to refine the capabilities of the business and realise the potential of the new platform, but it's also the time to draw a hard line under legacy approaches, applications and models. Don’t lift old problems into a new architecture.

The business benefit of SAP S/4HANA running in the cloud

SAP S/4 HANA comes with numerous business benefits, especially when deployed on a hyper-scaler cloud platform such as Microsoft Azure. If managed properly, cloud technology can help the organisation scale up or down at speed to accommodate changing computing demands and other business drivers such as mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures.

Benefits such as access to multiple application and data management services and improved functional capacity; reduced risk; transformation of total cost of ownership and delivery of measurable cost benefits to the business; and using the myriad benefits that come with the as-a-service business model. The move to the new platform introduces challenges that have to be overcome to realise the business benefits.

The challenges, however, don’t need to be faced alone, Dimension Data has the experience to migrate and operate a next-generation, mission-critical ERP landscape that delivers unparalleled uptime, solid service delivery, application innovation, all at significant scale.

For more information visit the Dimension Data website.

This article was paid for by Dimension Data.