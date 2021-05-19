PODCAST | Oppo opens up about its move into the SA smartphone market

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about SA’s smartphone market with one of the world’s large device manufacturers, Oppo.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Liam Faurie, head of go to market and operations at Oppo SA.

Based in Shenzhen, often referred to as China’s Silicon Valley, Oppo is the world’s fourth largest smartphone brand by devices sold. It has also grown to become the largest smartphone player in China.

The company was founded in 2004, making consumer electronics such as Blu-ray and DVD players, then making phones in 2008.

