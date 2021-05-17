Companies / Telecoms & Technology Adapt IT dismisses Huge offer The proposed takeover by share swap does not realise value for shareholders, the board said after an opinion by an independent expert BL PREMIUM

The board of Adapt IT deems the offer from JSE-listed telecoms company Huge Group as “unfair and unreasonable” after obtaining an expert opinion from Nodus Capital.

Adapt IT has been the subject of two offers in recent months as Canadian-based software company Volaris made an all-cash offer of R6.50 per share, which followed the share swap proposal from Huge Group. ..