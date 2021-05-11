Companies / Telecoms & Technology Electronics group Reunert swings back into profit Company expects to report basic earnings per share of 177c-211c, compared with a 172c loss for the prior interim period BL PREMIUM

Listed electronics group Reunert says it expects to report positive earnings for the six months to March, from its previous loss-making position.

The group, worth about R9bn, has operations that include the design and manufacturing of a comprehensive range of electrical conductors, cables and accessories, as well as ICT-related services for businesses...