PODCAST | What would a ‘passwordless’ future look like for SA?

The discussion begins with Archdeacon’s views on whether passwords are already a thing of the past. “Not yet, but hopefully in the years to come, we will see [them] slowly disappear for any number of reasons,” he says.

Archdeacon highlights that passwords are easily compromised and difficult to manage, costing enterprises billions of dollars annually. Users are inundated with passwords in their personal and professional lives. Password reset requests comprise the lion’s share of IT help desk tickets, resulting in lost productivity for users and increased support costs for the business, he says.

The future, therefore, is one in which password use is minimised or eradicated completely.

Passwordless authentication is the term used to describe a group of identity verification methods that don’t rely on passwords.

Archdeacon explains that biometrics, security keys, and specialised mobile applications are all considered “passwordless” or “modern” authentication methods.

The discussion also looks at the history of passwords in digital environments; the benefits that first led to their widespread use and adoption; the inefficiencies and threats that password systems face in the modern economy; alternative authentication methods, including their benefits and drawbacks; ways in which criminals can exploit password systems; Cisco’s investment in cybersecurity; and the steps needed to get the world to a passwordless future.

