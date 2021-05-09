Companies / Telecoms & Technology Net1 expects tardy legislation to slow account registrations Goal of registering 1.4-million social grant recipients is likely to be delayed by several months BL PREMIUM

Financial services and technology group Net1 UEPS says its goal of registering 1.4-million accounts for social grant recipients on its platform is likely to be delayed by several months, due partly to a slow implementation of new laws.

The laws will make it easier for grant recipients to open a bank account of their choice to receive payments. ..