Net1 expects tardy legislation to slow account registrations
Goal of registering 1.4-million social grant recipients is likely to be delayed by several months
09 May 2021 - 16:11
Financial services and technology group Net1 UEPS says its goal of registering 1.4-million accounts for social grant recipients on its platform is likely to be delayed by several months, due partly to a slow implementation of new laws.
The laws will make it easier for grant recipients to open a bank account of their choice to receive payments. ..
