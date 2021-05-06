Companies / Telecoms & Technology Cartrack adds subscribers despite Covid-19 restrictions Vehicle recovery company adds almost 180,000 subscribers to its base in financial year BL PREMIUM

Cartrack, which recently delisted from the JSE, grew its subscribers by more than a tenth for the financial year to end-February 2021, marking a slowdown in growth due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, said the company had been able to grow subscriptions despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had slowed new vehicle sales as lockdown restrictions came into effect...