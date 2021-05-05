Companies / Telecoms & Technology First-quarter service revenue rose almost a fifth despite drop in subscribers, MTN says Robust demand for data and digital services during Covid-19 has helped offset the effects of new regulations in Nigeria restricting SIM activations BL PREMIUM

MTN, Africa’s largest mobile operator, says robust Covid-19-pandemic-induced data demand and a recovery in voice services helped service revenue grow almost a fifth in its first quarter to end-March, helping to offset a dip in subscriber numbers due to new regulations in Nigeria.

General economic conditions remain challenging as a result of the pandemic, the group said in a quarterly update on Tuesday, but data usage has surged as Covid-19 prompts increased education, work and entertainment from home...