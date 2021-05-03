Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | PayU report shows shifts in online shopping trends

According to a report by PayU, SA has the highest internet penetration on the continent at 56%

03 May 2021 - 15:23 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/MEL POMEN
Picture: 123RF/MEL POMEN

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the growth of e-commerce in SA based on new research from one of the country’s largest online payments providers.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Karen Nadasen, CEO of Prosus-backed fintech company, PayU SA, to discuss the issues and trends.

According to a report by PayU, SA has the highest internet penetration on the continent at 56%, with 22-million people or 37% of the population participating in e-commerce.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

The report examines four of the fastest-growing consumer sectors where PayU sees the biggest growth potential over the coming years: beauty and cosmetics; fashion and gallantry; digital goods, which consist of music streaming, video on demand, video- and audio-conferencing and e-publishing; and education.

The discussion focuses on highlights from PayU’s new report; how the study was conducted; sectors on the rise within e-commerce; opportunities for people looking to capitalise on SA’s e-commerce growth; contrasting SA’s performance to that of other African countries; and an outlook for the sector.

