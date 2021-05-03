Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | PayU report shows shifts in online shopping trends
According to a report by PayU, SA has the highest internet penetration on the continent at 56%
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the growth of e-commerce in SA based on new research from one of the country’s largest online payments providers.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Karen Nadasen, CEO of Prosus-backed fintech company, PayU SA, to discuss the issues and trends.
Join the discussion here:
According to a report by PayU, SA has the highest internet penetration on the continent at 56%, with 22-million people or 37% of the population participating in e-commerce.
The report examines four of the fastest-growing consumer sectors where PayU sees the biggest growth potential over the coming years: beauty and cosmetics; fashion and gallantry; digital goods, which consist of music streaming, video on demand, video- and audio-conferencing and e-publishing; and education.
The discussion focuses on highlights from PayU’s new report; how the study was conducted; sectors on the rise within e-commerce; opportunities for people looking to capitalise on SA’s e-commerce growth; contrasting SA’s performance to that of other African countries; and an outlook for the sector.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.