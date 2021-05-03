Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN Nigeria loses potential customers on SIM ban The company says the potential lost revenue was offset by increased voice and data usage by existing customers BL PREMIUM

MTN says Nigeria, its largest revenue earner, lost close to 7% of its subscribers in the first quarter as a result of new regulations on the sale and activation of SIM cards, slowing down the company’s growth momentum.

In April, Nigeria’s telecommunications regulator lifted a freeze on the registration of new subscribers by telecom operators, including MTN, that had been in place since December as the country approved new SIM guidelines. ..