MTN Nigeria loses potential customers on SIM ban
The company says the potential lost revenue was offset by increased voice and data usage by existing customers
03 May 2021 - 19:26
MTN says Nigeria, its largest revenue earner, lost close to 7% of its subscribers in the first quarter as a result of new regulations on the sale and activation of SIM cards, slowing down the company’s growth momentum.
In April, Nigeria’s telecommunications regulator lifted a freeze on the registration of new subscribers by telecom operators, including MTN, that had been in place since December as the country approved new SIM guidelines. ..
