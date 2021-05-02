Companies / Telecoms & Technology EOH goes after more public sector business CEO Stephen van Coller says care is being taken to ensure all its contracts are above board after earlier allegations of malpractice BL PREMIUM

Technology company EOH, which has been fighting to rebuild its reputation after a corporate governance scandal with government clients, intends to grow its public sector business, the group’s second-largest revenue earner.

EOH’s management team has been working hard to salvage the company’s reputation after allegations of malpractice and tender irregularities. It hired law firm ENSafrica to investigate the allegations. The probe found R1.2bn in suspicious transactions, mostly involving public sector contracts, which ensnared the group in the state capture project. ..