MTN Ghana gets profit bump as network expands
Increased coverage in the West African country helped MTN grow it 4G population coverage in Ghana to 76.1% in the three months to end-March
28 April 2021 - 08:34
Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, says profit at Ghanaian unit rose almost a third in the quarter to end-March, benefiting from increasing demand for data and digital payment services, as well as a network expansion.
MTN Ghana’s service revenue grew 22.4% to 1.74bn cedi (R4.5bn) in the three months to end-March, with profit after tax rising 31.6% to 460.2-million cedi...
