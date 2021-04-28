Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN Ghana gets profit bump as network expands Increased coverage in the West African country helped MTN grow it 4G population coverage in Ghana to 76.1% in the three months to end-March BL PREMIUM

Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, says profit at Ghanaian unit rose almost a third in the quarter to end-March, benefiting from increasing demand for data and digital payment services, as well as a network expansion.

MTN Ghana’s service revenue grew 22.4% to 1.74bn cedi (R4.5bn) in the three months to end-March, with profit after tax rising 31.6% to 460.2-million cedi...