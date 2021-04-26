MTN Group bids for telecoms licence in Ethiopia
CEO Ralph Mupita says the country represents the last and largest telecom liberalisation opportunity in the world
26 April 2021 - 15:45
UPDATED 26 April 2021 - 18:29
MTN Group, the largest mobile operator in Africa by subscribers, is bidding for a telecoms licence in Ethiopia as part of its growth strategy on the continent.
Ethiopia represents the last and largest telecom liberalisation opportunity in the world, MTN said in a statement on Monday...
