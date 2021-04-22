Q&A: Google’s new technology to protect user privacy online
Technology will allow advertisers targeted ads while minimising concern of people using internet
22 April 2021 - 19:08
Google says it has developed an effective privacy-focused replacement for third party (3p) cookies — small pieces of data that help to identify internet users — which advertisers have typically used to track people online as a way to serve targeted ads.
Regulators around the world have been scrutinising Google and global internet giants including Facebook and their stance on online privacy. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now