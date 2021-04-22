Companies / Telecoms & Technology Q&A: Google’s new technology to protect user privacy online Technology will allow advertisers targeted ads while minimising concern of people using internet BL PREMIUM

Google says it has developed an effective privacy-focused replacement for third party (3p) cookies — small pieces of data that help to identify internet users — which advertisers have typically used to track people online as a way to serve targeted ads.

Regulators around the world have been scrutinising Google and global internet giants including Facebook and their stance on online privacy. ..