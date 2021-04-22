Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huge Group forced to take down videos by takeover watchdog

The Takeover Regulation Panel has told the firm to remove videos touting its offer to buy out Adapt IT

22 April 2021 - 17:57 Mudiwa Gavaza
James Herbst. Picture: HUGE GROUP
James Herbst. Picture: HUGE GROUP

The Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP), which oversees mergers and acquisitions in SA, has told Huge Group to take down a set of videos on its website related to its takeover bid for fellow technology player, Adapt IT. 

Earlier this year, Huge made an R800m bid to buy out Adapt IT, which provides software solutions to the education, manufacturing, energy, financial services, communications and hospitality sectors.

Adapt IT is also reviewing an offer from Canadian-based Volaris.

As part of its campaign to win over Adapt IT shareholders, Huge had created a set of videos, available on its website, touting the benefits of its offer. 

On Wednesday, Huge said it had been notified by the TRP that the videos constitute “announcements” in respect of which approval from the TRP ought to have been sought prior to publication. “Accordingly, Huge has removed the videos from its website and retracts the statements they contain,” the group said in a statement. 

The battle to buy Adapt IT’s business has intensified in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, Adapt IT warned shareholders not to be pressured into making a decision regarding an unsolicited buyout offer by Huge after it received information that some of its shareholders are being coerced to make a decision about the Huge offer by April 22. However, shareholders have until July 23 to do so. 

On April 1, Volaris made a R6.50 per share offer, or a 56% premium on the IT group’s closing share price, throwing into doubt the all-paper takeover offer from Huge.

All this comes on the heels of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) clearing Huge of suspicious activity related to its buyout offer for Adapt IT.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

FSCA clears Huge Group of suspicious trading activity

Financial services watchdog says there's 'insufficient evidence' of share price tampering amid buyout offer for Adapt IT
Companies
1 week ago

The Canadians are coming: the war for Adapt IT

Volaris’s cash offer for Adapt IT seems more appealing than the Huge bid, but recent moves in the share price raise questions
News & Fox
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Adapt IT shareholders have reason to hold out for more

Durban-based software company’s share price shoots up, and might go even higher
Opinion
1 week ago

Adapt IT receives R1bn cash offer from Canadian firm

Software company Volaris Group offers R6.50 a share in all-cash bid for SA tech group
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Balwin cans ‘risky’ Sandton development
Companies / Property
2.
Absa had to choose between CEO and restive ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Price-conscious Pick n Pay weighs up Massmart’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Cartrack trading volumes accelerate after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
EOH ordered to pay R40m for irregular defence ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Adapt IT tells shareholders not to feel pressured over buyout decisions

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huge Group trumpets risks of its rival’s Adapt IT offer

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Adapt IT investor dares Huge Group to release buyback records in takeover bid

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.