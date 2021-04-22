Companies / Telecoms & Technology NASDAQ LISTING Cartrack trading volumes accelerate after Karooooo listing ‘Our liquidity has gone through the roof already,’ says CEO Zak Calisto BL PREMIUM

An international listing for Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, is already dealing with much greater volumes of stock traded each day, the company’s founder and CEO, Zak Calisto, said on Wednesday.

In February, shareholders in Cartrack approved a plan to roll the company into its founder’s investment vehicle, Karooooo...