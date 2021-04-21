Companies / Telecoms & Technology Karooooo rises 10% on JSE debut Karooooo, the holding company for Cartrack, listed on the Nasdaq on April 1, with an inward listing on the JSE BL PREMIUM

Shares of Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, rose 10% on Wednesday as it began trading on the JSE.

Almost 99% of Cartrack shareholders have opted to remain invested in the new holding company Karooooo, which listed on the Nasdaq on April 1, with an inward listing on the JSE...