Karooooo rises 10% on JSE debut
Karooooo, the holding company for Cartrack, listed on the Nasdaq on April 1, with an inward listing on the JSE
21 April 2021 - 10:37
Shares of Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, rose 10% on Wednesday as it began trading on the JSE.
Almost 99% of Cartrack shareholders have opted to remain invested in the new holding company Karooooo, which listed on the Nasdaq on April 1, with an inward listing on the JSE...
