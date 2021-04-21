Companies / Telecoms & Technology EOH ordered to pay R40m for irregular defence contracts BL PREMIUM

Technology firm EOH will pay R40m to the government after an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into its contracts with the department of defence.

The SIU — an independent statutory body with a mandate to investigate allegations of corruption, malpractice and maladministration in government departments, municipalities and state owned entities — has been conducting investigations into Microsoft Software licence procurement contracts awarded by the department to EOH worth R250m...