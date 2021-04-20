Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Daily Mail owner sues Google over ‘monopoly’ on online ads

Tech group accused of depriving newspapers of revenue their content produces

20 April 2021 - 21:28 Diane Bartz
Washington  —  The Daily Mail, owner of the MailOnline newspaper, sued Google on Tuesday, alleging that the search and advertising giant's power over selling online ad space means newspapers see little of the revenue their content produces.

The federal lawsuit against Google and its parent, Alphabet, alleges that Google controls the tools used to sell ad inventory as well as the space on publishers’ pages where ads can be placed and the exchange that decides where ads will be placed.

“The lack of competition for publishers’ inventory depresses prices and reduces the amount and quality of news available to readers, but Google ends up ahead because it controls a growing share of the ad space that remains,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit, which was filed in US District Court in New York by the British-based company, also said that Google “punished” publishers who “do not submit to its practices”.

Google called the lawsuit's claims “meritless” and “inaccurate”.

“The use of our ad tech tools has no bearing on how a publisher's website ranks in Google Search,” Google said in a statement that said publishers had many options to sell ad space. “The Daily Mail itself authorises dozens of ad tech companies to sell and manage their ad space, including Amazon, Verizon and more.”

Google faces similar allegations in a lawsuit filed by Texas and a group of other states in December. That lawsuit is one of a series filed against Google and Facebook late last year.

A bipartisan group of US legislators led by senator Amy Klobuchar and David Cicilline introduced legislation in March aimed at making it easier for news organisations to negotiate collectively with platforms such as Google and Facebook in hopes of boosting revenues.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Associated Newspapers and Mail Media, which publish MailOnline.

Reuters 

If Big Tech has our data, why are targeted ads so terrible?

‘Facebook says my advertiser-friendly interests include rugby, greetings cards and Gothic fashion — all wide of the mark’
Life
1 month ago

Google makes changes to help disgruntled advertisers gauge effectiveness

Publishers and advertisers have complained that tighter data restrictions would make it harder for them to generate advertising revenue
Companies
2 months ago

Showdown in Australia set to have global repercussions for Facebook

The Australian legislation could serve as a global benchmark for how to force tech titans to the negotiating table
Life
1 month ago

Google defends search engine dominance in US antitrust case

ITIF, a research group Google has funded, says if the lawsuit succeeds it ‘would roll back nearly two decades of search innovation, leaving consumers ...
Companies
4 months ago

