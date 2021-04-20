Cell C grows revenues from its prepaid customers
The network operator is focusing on building a loyal base of customers that will ultimately spend more
20 April 2021 - 13:21
Mobile operator Cell C, which is yet to complete a long-awaited recapitalisation of its business, says its strategy of focusing on more profitable customers is bearing fruit — the average revenue per prepaid customer (arpu) increased by almost a third in the year to end-December.
Cell C, which is in the middle of trying to turn its business around, which involves a recapitalisation of its operations and new network strategy, is choosing to rather focus on building a loyal base of customers that will ultimately spend more, thereby increasing the coveted arpu. ..
