Cell C grows revenues from its prepaid customers The network operator is focusing on building a loyal base of customers that will ultimately spend more

Mobile operator Cell C, which is yet to complete a long-awaited recapitalisation of its business, says its strategy of focusing on more profitable customers is bearing fruit — the average revenue per prepaid customer (arpu) increased by almost a third in the year to end-December.

Cell C, which is in the middle of trying to turn its business around, which involves a recapitalisation of its operations and new network strategy, is choosing to rather focus on building a loyal base of customers that will ultimately spend more, thereby increasing the coveted arpu. ..