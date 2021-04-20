Altron to acquire Etion’s Lawtrust unit for R245m

In a move to beef up its cyber security business, JSE-listed Altron has made a deal to buy fellow technology group Etion’s subsidiary Lawtrust for R245m.

On Tuesday, Altron said it had entered into an agreement to take up 100% of Lawtrust, a deal still subject to some approvals.

Etion, previously known as Ansys, bought IT developer Lawtrust — considered one of SA’s leading digital security firms — for R109m in June 2018, and the company is now known as Etion Secure.

Lawtrust is a digital trust services and cyber information security solutions provider. Its solutions include authentication, encryption, digital signatures and biometrics through fingerprint and facial recognition technology. It provides services to more than 500 clients in the private and public sectors.

The unit had become one of its biggest earners in recent years. Etion Secure contributed 44% to group revenue and 87% to profit in the six months to end September 2020. The Secure unit had revenues of R109.4m for the period. The value of Lawtrust’s net assets at the time was R102m, while profit attributable to the unit was R21m.

Altron, currently valued at R4bn, has been beefing up its cybersecurity business in recent years.

In 2020, the group completed its acquisition of identity authentication company Ubusha Technologies for R360m. The deal was one of the first major local acquisitions under Altron’s new leadership team, led by Mteto Nyati.

“The Lawtrust acquisition brings complementary capabilities, which include the ability to prove identities of workforce, consumers, citizens and devices and the legal non-repudiation through digital signatures and encryption,” Altron told shareholders.

“Altron offers the geographic footprint and extensive customer base to support Lawtrust in their continued growth trajectory.”

Altron said it was also attracted to Lawtrust’s annuity revenue base. Lawtrust currently makes 70% of its money through recurring business. This is in line with Altron’s own business model, which receives 65% of group revenue through annuity.

This acquisition marks Altron’s first major corporate action since the demerger and listing of its former subsidiary, Bytes Technology Group, in December on the London Stock Exchange and JSE. The move created about R13bn in value for Altron shareholders.

