Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Altron to acquire Etion’s Lawtrust unit for R245m

Lawtrust’s solutions include authentication, encryption, digital signatures and biometrics

20 April 2021 - 11:52 Mudiwa Gavaza
Mteto Nyati. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Mteto Nyati. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

In a move to beef up its cyber security business, JSE-listed Altron has made a deal to buy fellow technology group Etion’s subsidiary Lawtrust for R245m. 

On Tuesday, Altron said it had entered into an agreement to take up 100% of Lawtrust, a deal still subject to some approvals. 

Etion, previously known as Ansys, bought IT developer Lawtrust — considered one of SA’s leading digital security firms — for R109m in June 2018, and the company is now known as Etion Secure.

Lawtrust is a digital trust services and cyber information security solutions provider. Its solutions include authentication, encryption, digital signatures and biometrics through fingerprint and facial recognition technology. It provides services to more than 500 clients in the private and public sectors.

The unit had become one of its biggest earners in recent years. Etion Secure contributed 44% to group revenue and 87% to profit in the six months to end September 2020. The Secure unit had revenues of R109.4m for the period. The value of Lawtrust’s net assets at the time was R102m, while profit attributable to the unit was R21m. 

Altron, currently valued at R4bn, has been beefing up its cybersecurity business in recent years. 

In 2020, the group completed its acquisition of identity authentication company Ubusha Technologies for R360m. The deal was one of the first major local acquisitions under Altron’s new leadership team, led by Mteto Nyati. 

“The Lawtrust acquisition brings complementary capabilities, which include the ability to prove identities of workforce, consumers, citizens and devices and the legal non-repudiation through digital signatures and encryption,” Altron told shareholders.

“Altron offers the geographic footprint and extensive customer base to support Lawtrust in their continued growth trajectory.”

Altron said it was also attracted to Lawtrust’s annuity revenue base. Lawtrust currently makes 70% of its money through recurring business. This is in line with Altron’s own business model, which receives 65% of group revenue through annuity.

This acquisition marks Altron’s first major corporate action since the demerger and listing of its former subsidiary, Bytes Technology Group, in December on the London Stock Exchange and JSE. The move created about R13bn in value for Altron shareholders.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Stepping up the hybrid cloud revolution in SA

While cloud computing is front and centre around the world, SA, with its unique power-supply problems, is behind the curve
Companies
3 weeks ago

Alaris continues hunt for international acquisitions

The antenna specialist recently bought UK business Linwave for R65m
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Absa CEO Daniel Mminele set to leave due to ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Coca-Cola bottler’s listing will add another blue ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Massmart responds to shareholder concerns over pay
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Murray & Roberts lands R2bn mining contract ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman pins blame over ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Etion looks further afield for business as SA’s outlook remains muted

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Alaris continues hunt for international acquisitions

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Bytes to report earnings growth in inaugural results

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Liquid expands its influence as a Microsoft partner

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.