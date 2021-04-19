Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN Rwanda gets green light to list on stock exchange in May Listing of MTN Rwandacell will see 1.35-billion ordinary shares being registered with the Rwanda Stock Exchange BL PREMIUM

MTN's Rwandan business will list on the country's stock exchange in May, the group said on Monday.

The group said it had received approval by Rwanda's Capital Market Authority and the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) for the listing. ..