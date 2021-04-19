MTN Rwanda gets green light to list on stock exchange in May
Listing of MTN Rwandacell will see 1.35-billion ordinary shares being registered with the Rwanda Stock Exchange
19 April 2021 - 18:50
MTN's Rwandan business will list on the country's stock exchange in May, the group said on Monday.
The group said it had received approval by Rwanda's Capital Market Authority and the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) for the listing. ..
