Most Cartrack shareholders remain invested, says Karooooo A total 98.6% opted to keep shares in new holding company that recently listed on the Nasdaq

Most Cartrack shareholders have opted to remain invested in the new holding company Karooooo, which recently listed on the Nasdaq, the vehicle recovery and fleet management group said on Monday.

Eligible Cartrack shareholders will receive their allocated Karooooo investment shares on Wednesday, April 21, with 98.6% opting to remain investors...