Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: Is EOH’s restructuring strategy paying off?

EOH CEO Stephen van Coller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

15 April 2021 - 07:31 Business Day TV
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Restructuring efforts have affected EOH’s revenue streams but the strategy shift is making the technology company more sustainable.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to EOH CEO Stephen Van Coller for more detail.

EOH CEO Stephen van Coller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

EOH overhaul turns R1bn loss into operating profit

CFO Megan Pydigadu says the operating profit is a  significant milestone for the group’s recovery efforts
Companies
1 day ago

WEBINAR | Unlocking the value of industrial digital transformation in SA

Register for the upcoming Business Day Focus 4.0 LIVE, in partnership with Aveva and IS³ on April 28 at 2pm
Companies
1 day ago

Stepping up the hybrid cloud revolution in SA

While cloud computing is front and centre around the world, SA, with its unique power-supply problems, is behind the curve
Companies
2 weeks ago

EOH expects smaller interim loss

CEO Stephen van Coller’s efforts, which include selling assets, cutting costs and reducing the paying down of debt, appear to be paying off
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
EOH overhaul turns R1bn loss into operating profit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sibanye sees value in potential gold mining ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Tharisa is the latest company to flag Transnet ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Sasol and Air Liquide seek bidders for R13bn ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Total shelves plans for new offshore exploration
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.