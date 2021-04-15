News Leader
WATCH: Is EOH’s restructuring strategy paying off?
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
15 April 2021 - 07:31
Restructuring efforts have affected EOH’s revenue streams but the strategy shift is making the technology company more sustainable.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to EOH CEO Stephen Van Coller for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio:
