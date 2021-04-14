EOH turns its focus to growth after getting debt under control

EOH, the technology group said on Tuesday it would start focusing on its growth plans later in 2021, now that efforts to repair its balance sheet have largely been completed.

The company was the darling of the stock market before the revelations of dodgy public-sector contracts emerged about three years ago.

CEO Stephen van Coller has spearheaded big changes in the company since he took over two years ago, cutting costs and selling assets to rein in debt, which has halved to R2bn from R4bn.

“We anticipate this to reduce further as we conclude the sale of the two largest IP businesses, namely Sybrin and Information Services,” the company said in its interim results statement.

EOH, which provides a range of technology solutions to the public and private sectors, has also reduced its headline loss per share by 83% to 60c in the six months to end-January compared with same period a year ago.

Total revenue dropped to R4.376bn, from R6.194bn, as the group sold underperforming and noncore businesses. The fallout of Covid-19 affected the revenue line as customers deferred capital expenditure on large IT projects, the company said.

“Our business, while smaller from a revenue perspective due to the strategic disposal of noncore assets and the exit of underperforming businesses, is now a more sustainable business delivering better quality of earnings,” Coller said.

Shares in EOH peaked around R178 in 2015 before coming unstuck as speculation began to circulate around its alleged underhanded dealings with the government in the awarding of contracts.

In 2019, a probe by ENSafrica, which was commissioned by EOH, found R1.2bn worth of suspicious transactions, mostly involving public-sector contracts.

The share was up just 0.58% to R8.60 as of 9.53am, giving EOH a market value of R1.5bn. The share touched a record low of R3.07 a year ago.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za