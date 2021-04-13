Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: What does tech adoption look like beyond the Covid-19 hype?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the breathless marketing spin surrounding cloud, data and digital transformation strategies

13 April 2021 - 14:05 Business Day TV
The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted everything from consumer behaviour to supply chains, and the economic fallout is causing further changes. The one thing we hear about constantly is how technology and digital transformation has been speeded up as a result. But how much of this is true and how much of this is just pure IT hype, oversell and underdeliver?

Michael Avery hosted Samir Sharma, founder and CEO of Datazuum, a London-based data management consultancy specialising in data strategy and analytics; and Paul Morley, executive for group data services at Nedbank, to try to pierce the hype and distinguish real change and real value from the marketing spin surrounding cloud, data and digital transformation strategies. Sharma hosts “The Data Strategy Show” podcast.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the breathless marketing spin surrounding cloud, data and digital transformation strategies.

