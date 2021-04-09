Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Nigerian banks not indebted to MTN Nigeria or other telcos

The issue arose after MTN reduced a commission charged on airtime purchases through banking channels by almost half to 2.5%

09 April 2021 - 11:43 Emele Onu
The MTN head office in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE
The MTN head office in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Lagos — Nigerian banks are not indebted to MTN Nigeria and other phone companies for using telecom platforms to provide payment services, a bank CEO has said.

“There is no such thing as an obligation due from banks to telcos,” Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Bank, said on an investor call in Lagos on Thursday. “We chose not to make a public statement out of it because it is not appropriate for us to be found fighting with telcos in public.” 

Wigwe is the head of a team of bank CEOs that has been in discussion with MTN Nigeria to resolve a dispute that led some banks to cut the company off from their banking platforms last week. This was after MTN, the West African nation’s biggest telecom services provider, reduced a commission charged on airtime purchases through banking channels by almost half to 2.5%.

The action against MTN was an escalation of an ongoing dispute between lenders and telcos in Africa’s largest economy over fees chargeable on services carried out on each others’ platforms.

In March, Telecom operators, through their umbrella union, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, threatened to disconnect banks from providing payment services on telco platforms until they paid a 42-billion naira ($103m) debt allegedly due to its members from end-user billing.

The threat was called off after the Central Bank of Nigeria and the ministry of communications and digital economy intervened in the dispute leading to an agreement to charge a fixed amount and also settle any indebtedness for past services.

The telecom companies are asking the banks to remit money to them even for transactions that did not take place, Wigwe said. “It is true that they continue to provide this service but this service has nothing to do with the banks.” 

Bloomberg

MTN’s lessons from out of Africa

After relaunching mobile money service in SA, mobile telecoms giant aimed to reach 1-million users
Companies
1 week ago

Growing MTN’s fintech pie

Group aims to double its fintech customer base to 100-million users in the next five years
Companies
2 weeks ago

MTN wins in customer sentiment analysis, as Rain comes last

BrandsEye concluded that poor customer service in the telecommunications industry is systemic
Companies
2 weeks ago

MTN shares recover to pre-Covid levels

Market has had to time to absorb fact that mobile operator is growing, while reducing leverage, analysts say
Companies
3 weeks ago

MTN skips final dividend in bid to cut debt

Africa’s largest mobile operator warned shareholders not to expect an interim dividend in the current year
Companies
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why bother with coal tenders?
Companies
2.
Anglo forges ahead to carbon-neutral future by ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Huge Group trumpets risks of its rival’s Adapt IT ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
De Beers warns of more diamond market ructions
Companies / Mining
5.
TWK CEO slams expropriation of land without ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.